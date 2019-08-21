Comparing of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

We are contrasting Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|40
|10.24
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively The Blackstone Group Inc. has an average price target of $49, with potential downside of -0.93%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.1% respectively. Comparatively, 0.1% are The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.
