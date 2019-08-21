Comparing of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

We are contrasting Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 40 10.24 N/A 1.79 26.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively The Blackstone Group Inc. has an average price target of $49, with potential downside of -0.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.1% respectively. Comparatively, 0.1% are The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.