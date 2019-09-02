Comparing of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund was less bullish than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.