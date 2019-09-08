Comparing of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares. Comparatively, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
