Comparing of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares. Comparatively, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund