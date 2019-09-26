Comparing of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.43 N/A 6.52 15.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Northern Trust Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has a consensus target price of $103.67, with potential upside of 8.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.