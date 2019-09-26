Comparing of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.43
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Northern Trust Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
Analyst Recommendations
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Northern Trust Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has a consensus target price of $103.67, with potential upside of 8.77%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation
Summary
Northern Trust Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.
