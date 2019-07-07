Comparing of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG)

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.25 N/A 1.27 9.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of BrightSphere Investment Group plc is $15, which is potential 25.42% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares and 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund was less bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.