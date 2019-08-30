Comparing of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.17 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 35.63% and 9.24% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.