Comparing of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|14.17
|N/A
|0.44
|33.98
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 35.63% and 9.24% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|1.49%
|1.83%
|6.9%
|7.29%
|10.2%
|16.34%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
Summary
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
