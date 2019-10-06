Comparing of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 1.68 N/A 1.15 15.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 30.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund was less bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.