Comparing of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|1.68
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 30.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund was less bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
