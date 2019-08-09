Comparing of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Evercore Inc. 89 1.59 N/A 8.17 10.58

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Evercore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 94.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 8 of the 8 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.