Comparing of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.65 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 -0.27% 0.2% -0.31% -1.78% 1.62% 1.4% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.