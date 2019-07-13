Comparing of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.65
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|-0.27%
|0.2%
|-0.31%
|-1.78%
|1.62%
|1.4%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|1.1%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|9.48%
|3.77%
|9.11%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
