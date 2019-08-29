Comparing of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Its Rivals

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has 8.79% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.