Comparing of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Since Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.79 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Clough Global Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 3.36%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.