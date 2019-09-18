Comparing of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

We are contrasting Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.90 N/A 0.63 22.18 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.39 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc. Pzena Investment Management Inc appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Pzena Investment Management Inc, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% are Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has 12.52% stronger performance while Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.