Comparing of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.38 N/A 0.63 22.18 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.78 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.