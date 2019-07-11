Comparing of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.38 N/A -0.65 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Medley Management Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 63.9% of Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.78% 2.87% 9.03% 5.61% 6.64% Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has 6.64% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund beats Medley Management Inc.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.