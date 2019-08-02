Comparing of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|14.32
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 25.17% respectively. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.