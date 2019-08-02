Comparing of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.32 N/A 0.84 18.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 25.17% respectively. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.