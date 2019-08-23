Comparing of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 13.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.