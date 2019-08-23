Comparing of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.46
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 13.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
