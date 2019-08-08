Comparing of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.56 N/A 1.87 8.66

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Fidus Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $17.67 average price target and a 20.78% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 30.34% respectively. 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.