Comparing of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 26 4.65 N/A 0.27 108.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Ares Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Ares Management Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Ares Management Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Ares Management Corporation has an average price target of $32.5, with potential upside of 10.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares and 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.