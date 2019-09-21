Comparing of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|4.65
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Ares Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Ares Management Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Ares Management Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively Ares Management Corporation has an average price target of $32.5, with potential upside of 10.69%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares and 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.
