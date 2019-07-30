Comparing of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

We are contrasting Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.22 N/A 0.06 131.64

In table 1 we can see Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 36.07% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.