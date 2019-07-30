Comparing of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

We are contrasting Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.22
|N/A
|0.06
|131.64
In table 1 we can see Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 36.07% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.62%
|1.01%
|3.48%
|3.21%
|-0.62%
|11.07%
For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
