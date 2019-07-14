Comparing of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 State Street Corporation 65 1.74 N/A 5.89 10.49

In table 1 we can see Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and State Street Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 4 2 2.25

Competitively State Street Corporation has a consensus price target of $65.57, with potential upside of 18.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 91.1% respectively. Comparatively, State Street Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05% State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than State Street Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors State Street Corporation beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.