Comparing of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 24.28% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
