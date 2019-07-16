Comparing of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

We are contrasting Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.08
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Comparatively, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|-1.85%
|-0.9%
|2.46%
|2.74%
|-3.33%
|12.75%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.45%
|2.97%
|5.03%
|15.93%
For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
