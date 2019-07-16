Comparing of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

We are contrasting Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.08 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Comparatively, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.