Comparing of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.01% and 40.23%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.