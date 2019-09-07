Comparing of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.01% and 40.23%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund