Comparing of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.84
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|2.07%
|5.94%
|0.89%
|12.55%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
