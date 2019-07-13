Comparing of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.84 N/A -0.11 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.