Comparing of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.92 N/A -0.11 0.00 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.00 N/A 0.07 40.56

Demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Rand Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Rand Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 35.44% are Rand Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

Rand Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.