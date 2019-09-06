Comparing of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.92
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|15.38
|N/A
|0.63
|22.18
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 16.12% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.59%
|3.24%
|5.1%
|9.79%
|11.18%
|12.52%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
