Comparing of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.92 N/A -0.11 0.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.38 N/A 0.63 22.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 16.12% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.