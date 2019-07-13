Comparing of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.84 N/A -0.11 0.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.