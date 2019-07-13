Comparing of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.84
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|-1.09%
|-0.07%
|2.63%
|2.05%
|-3.31%
|12.61%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
