Comparing of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.49 N/A 0.86 19.66

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s potential upside is 11.14% and its consensus target price is $18.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares and 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders are 3.02%. Competitively, 11.81% are Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.