Comparing of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.29 N/A 0.40 31.31

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.