Comparing of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.22 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.8%. Insiders owned 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund beats CM Finance Inc.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.