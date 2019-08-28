Comparing of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Both Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 27.15 N/A 0.04 84.36

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders are 3.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.