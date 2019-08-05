Comparing of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.71 N/A 0.99 13.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.