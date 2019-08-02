Comparing of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.28 N/A 0.38 43.37 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.51 N/A 2.26 13.87

Table 1 highlights Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is presently more expensive than Westwood Holdings Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 68.2% respectively. Comparatively, 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has 8.14% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 on 7 of the 10 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.