Comparing of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Since Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.53 N/A 0.10 155.67 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.