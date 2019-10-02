Comparing of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.54 27.99 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 1.85 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 highlights Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.