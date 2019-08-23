Comparing of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.87 N/A 0.54 27.99 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 60.08 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.51% and 25.04% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.