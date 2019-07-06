Comparing of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

We are comparing Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.14 N/A 0.54 26.22 Cannae Holdings Inc. 23 1.78 N/A 0.33 78.17

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cannae Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Cannae Holdings Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07% Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.