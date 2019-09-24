Comparing of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.93 N/A 0.57 23.77 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 6.00 N/A 3.01 16.82

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Oaktree Capital Group LLC is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 7 of the 9 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.