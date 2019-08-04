Comparing of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

Since Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.29 N/A 0.57 23.77 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.33 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 49.8%. Comparatively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.