Comparing of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Both Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.29 N/A 0.57 23.77 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.