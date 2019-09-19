Comparing of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Both Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.78 N/A 0.57 23.77 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.68 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.