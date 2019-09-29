Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Comparatively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.