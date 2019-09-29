Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Comparatively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
