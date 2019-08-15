Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has stronger performance than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.