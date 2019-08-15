Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.06
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.73%
|1.1%
|5.98%
|0%
|4.12%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has stronger performance than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
