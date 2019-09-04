Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 48 6.49 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.54% and 45.4%. Insiders held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.