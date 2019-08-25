Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|14.17
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
