Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.17 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.