Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.74 N/A 1.31 12.40 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.22 N/A 0.58 14.19

In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 36.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.