Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.74
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.22
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 36.07%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
