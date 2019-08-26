Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

This is a contrast between Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.90
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 57.41%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
