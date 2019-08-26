Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

This is a contrast between Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.90 N/A 1.31 12.40 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 57.41%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.