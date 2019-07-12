Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

We are comparing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.54 N/A -0.07 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 103 1.40 N/A 7.82 15.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a consensus target price of $118, with potential upside of 6.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.49% and 96.3% respectively. Competitively, 5.5% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.