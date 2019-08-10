Comparing of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.47 N/A 0.63 23.82

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.