Comparing of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) and Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Both NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) and Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar Energy L.P. 27 1.46 N/A -6.65 0.00 Star Group L.P. 10 0.27 N/A 0.76 12.69

In table 1 we can see NuStar Energy L.P. and Star Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NuStar Energy L.P. and Star Group L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar Energy L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Star Group L.P. 0.00% 11.5% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

NuStar Energy L.P. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Star Group L.P.’s 83.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

NuStar Energy L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Star Group L.P. are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Star Group L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NuStar Energy L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NuStar Energy L.P. and Star Group L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar Energy L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Star Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

NuStar Energy L.P. has a 19.85% upside potential and a consensus price target of $32.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares and 43.8% of Star Group L.P. shares. About 9.1% of NuStar Energy L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Star Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuStar Energy L.P. -0.72% 5.03% 5.8% 12.53% 16.65% 38.56% Star Group L.P. -0.93% -3.32% 2.12% 6.77% 1.8% 3%

For the past year NuStar Energy L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Star Group L.P.

Summary

Star Group L.P. beats NuStar Energy L.P. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.